NEST, Storm Chasers Announce 17th Annual Writing Sweepstakes

PAPILLION, NE - The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) and the Omaha Storm Chasers have officially begun the 17th annual "Why I Want to Go to College" essay sweepstakes, as announced by Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante.

Seventh and eighth grade students from around the country may submit their entries leading up to the March 29 deadline. Essays must be 750 words or less, describing the student's educational goals and dreams for the future. Entries are required to be typed and double-spaced on 8 1/2" by 11" paper and must be the student's original work. Each essay must also be accompanied with the required cover sheet, which can be found here: https://atmilb.com/2TjMNCu.

Winners will receive prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000 toward a NEST College Savings Plan. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska's three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska.

All winners hailing from the state of Nebraska will be notified in April. Winners will also receive four tickets to the Storm Chasers' game on May 5 at Werner Park, in addition to being recognized prior to that day's contest for their achievements.

Complete rules and information on the essay contest may be viewed here:

https://atmilb.com/2G3wQg4.

Entries must be postmarked by March 29 and sent to:

Omaha Storm Chasers

Attn: Becki Frishman

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, NE 68046

Following the Royals Exhibition Game presented by Cobalt Credit Union on March 25, the Storm Chasers begin 2019 regular season Pacific Coast League play at Werner Park on Tuesday, April 9 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

