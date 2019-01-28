Fresno Grizzlies Statement on the Passing of Brian Glover

We are shocked and saddened due to the sudden passing of Brian Glover. Many of our remaining front office staff worked alongside Brian under the prior Grizzlies ownership. Brian's commitment and effort to the franchise as a past owner cannot be overstated. So many of the community efforts still going strong today were due to his leadership, especially the 'Junior Grizzlies' baseball program for special needs players and construction of the 'Field of Dreams' in Clovis. That will always be a part of Brian's legacy with the Grizzlies, and it hurts to lose a member of the Fresno Grizzlies family. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and close friends.

