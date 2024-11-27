NESN Releases 2024-25 Boston Fleet Broadcast Schedule

November 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON - NESN announced today its broadcast schedule for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 2024-25 season, featuring coverage of every Boston Fleet regular-season game. The season begins with the Fleet hitting the road against the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

In an unprecedented partnership, Bauer has been named the presenting sponsor of NESN's PWHL broadcast coverage. This marks Bauer's first integrated sponsorship with a regional sports network around PWHL programming, granting the company exclusive sponsorship rights to all PWHL games airing on NESN throughout the season.

Along with the 30 regular-season Fleet games, which will be broadcast on NESN or NESN+, the network will also air 31 other PWHL games throughout the year.

"At NESN, we are committed to becoming the home for women's sports in New England, and we're excited to continue our partnership with the PWHL to showcase the passion and energy of professional women's hockey," said Cosmina Schulman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at NESN. "This season we're thrilled to welcome Bauer as the presenting sponsor of our PWHL coverage, adding a dynamic partner to help elevate the visibility and impact of women's hockey. The PWHL captured the attention of the sports world with an electrifying inaugural season last year, and we're excited to play a part in building on that momentum."

"NESN is not only a strategic partner because of its impactful platform, but also because our values are aligned," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing at Bauer Hockey. "A key priority for our team at Bauer has been investing in and elevating the women's game. This includes expanding our PWHL partnership, introducing new authentic and replica jerseys for this season, and a campaign to celebrate both the players and fans that will launch with this new media agreement. Through our collaboration with NESN, we will further elevate the women's game and provide well-earned exposure to the athletes and the league. We can't wait for the puck to drop."

"NESN is the premier destination for sports in New England, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership as the Boston Fleet return for Season Two of the PWHL," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "In our inaugural season, NESN played a vital role in connecting fans to the league. Looking ahead, their coverage will provide outstanding visibility for our teams and players, and it's fitting to have our Official Jersey Partner, Bauer, included as part of the broadcasts."

The Fleet's home opener will take place Dec. 4 against the Minnesota Frost at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., in a rematch of last season's PWHL Finals. The regular-season finale for the Fleet will also feature the Frost on May 3 at Tsongas Center, and the PWHL playoffs are scheduled to begin May 6.

See the full Boston Fleet schedule below (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Nov. 30: at Toronto Sceptres (2 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Dec. 4: vs. Minnesota Frost (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. New York Sirens (4 p.m., NESN)

Tuesday, Dec. 17: vs. Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., NESN+)

Friday, Dec. 27: at Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., NESN+)

Monday, Dec. 30: at Montreal Victoire (7 p.m., NESN)

Thursday, Jan. 2: at Minnesota Frost (7:30 p.m., NESN+)

Sunday, Jan. 5: vs. Montreal Victoire in Seattle (4 p.m., NESN+)

Wednesday, Jan. 8: at Minnesota Frost (7:30 p.m., NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 11: at Ottawa Charge (2 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Jan. 22: vs. Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., NESN+)

Sunday, Jan. 26: at Minnesota Frost (3 p.m., NESN)

Friday, Jan. 31: vs. New York Sirens (7 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: at New York Sirens (7 p.m., NESN)

Friday, Feb. 14: at Toronto Sceptres (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Feb. 16: vs. Minnesota Frost (1 p.m., NESN)

Monday, Feb. 17: at New York Sirens (4 p.m., NESN)

Thursday, Feb. 20: at Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., NESN)

Sunday, Feb. 23: at New York Sirens in Buffalo (4 p.m., NESN)

Saturday, March 1: at Montreal Victoire (TBA, NESN+)

Wednesday, March 5: vs. New York Sirens (7 p.m., NESN+)

Saturday, March 8: vs. Montreal Victoire (TBA, NESN+)

Saturday, March 15: at Ottawa Charge (2 p.m., NESN+)

Tuesday, March 18: vs. Montreal Victoire (7 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, March 26: vs. Toronto Sceptres (TBA, NESN)

Saturday, March 29: vs. Ottawa Charge in St. Louis (2 p.m., NESN)

Wednesday, April 2: vs. Ottawa Charge (7 p.m., NESN+)

Saturday, April 26: vs. Toronto Sceptres (TBA, TBA)

Monday, April 28: at Montreal Victoire (TBA, NESN)

Saturday, May 3: vs. Minnesota Frost (TBA, TBA)

