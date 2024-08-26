Nearly 3,000 FC Naples Fans Are Expected to Select Their Season-Ticket Seats this September

(Naples, FL) FC Naples, Collier County's first professional soccer team, will be welcoming fans who have placed a deposit for their season tickets to select their seats between September 4-7, 2024.

Fans who have made a $25 deposit for their season tickets by September 3 will be invited to reserve a timeslot in the order that deposits were received. Those who placed their deposits during the team's initial launch will be the first to have an opportunity to select their seats, which range from $160 - $2200 for 20 home games. During the first three days of the select-a-seat event, a limited number of fans will be able to enter the stadium during specific timeslots and will be escorted by FC Naples staff to ensure personalized service.

Season ticket holders will also enjoy exclusive fan benefits, including guaranteed priority access to purchase the same seats for Playoffs, Cup Matches, and International Friendlies, members-only gifts, early access to official merchandise and discounts, exclusive watch parties and matchday experiences, and more.

Fans who have not made their season ticket deposit prior to September 3 will still have an opportunity to purchase season tickets during the open event on September 7. Starting at 3:00 pm, fans will be able to enter the Paradise Coast Sports Complex and purchase available season tickets. The FC Naples Fan Fest will give the community a taste of what game day will look like for the upcoming season. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet FC Naples' Head Coach, Matt "Gaffa" Poland, as well as the club's first official supporters group and exclusive team merchandise. Additionally, there will be smoked barbecue, beer garden, free games, face painting, and more for the family.

FC Naples co-owner Nico Cantor, of the popular CBS Sports programs "The Golazo Show" and "Morning Footy," will emcee the September 7th Select-A-Seat event. Nico provides in-depth coverage and commentary on the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and many other tournaments on CBS Sports' 24-hour soccer channel "The Golazo Network."

