Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha

August 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

FMFC returns to Breese to play in one of the biggest games in club history. It's the final round of the Jägermeister Cup and the 'Mingos will look to secure a spot in the playoffs with a win. They face Union Omaha, who will also be playing to advance at 7pm CT.

THIS SEASON AGAINST UNION OMAHA

This season, Forward Madison is 1-1 against Union Omaha, and the 'Mingos will look to win the series on Thursday. In June, FMFC beat Omaha at home 2-0, with goals from Chaney and Prentice, and earlier this month, they came back in dramatic fashion, securing the tie in the 95th minute.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last Saturday, FMFC tied to Lexington SC, 0-0, in regular-season play. FMFC played the last ten minutes of the match with ten players on the field, as Mauro Cichero was shown a red card.

FMFC remains in the hunt for first place in the regular season, one point away from second-place Omaha. Bernd Schipmann leads the League for most clean sheets this season with seven.

NEXT MATCH

Next week, FMFC travels to Chattanooga to play the Red Wolves on Saturday, September 7th. Fans can head to the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party. Doors open at 5:30pm, with kickoff at 6:30pm CT.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvOMA

Thursday, August 29th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

8/29 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvOMA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 5-2-0

OMA: 3-2-2

