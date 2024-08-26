Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha
August 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE
FMFC returns to Breese to play in one of the biggest games in club history. It's the final round of the Jägermeister Cup and the 'Mingos will look to secure a spot in the playoffs with a win. They face Union Omaha, who will also be playing to advance at 7pm CT.
THIS SEASON AGAINST UNION OMAHA
This season, Forward Madison is 1-1 against Union Omaha, and the 'Mingos will look to win the series on Thursday. In June, FMFC beat Omaha at home 2-0, with goals from Chaney and Prentice, and earlier this month, they came back in dramatic fashion, securing the tie in the 95th minute.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
Last Saturday, FMFC tied to Lexington SC, 0-0, in regular-season play. FMFC played the last ten minutes of the match with ten players on the field, as Mauro Cichero was shown a red card.
FMFC remains in the hunt for first place in the regular season, one point away from second-place Omaha. Bernd Schipmann leads the League for most clean sheets this season with seven.
NEXT MATCH
Next week, FMFC travels to Chattanooga to play the Red Wolves on Saturday, September 7th. Fans can head to the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party. Doors open at 5:30pm, with kickoff at 6:30pm CT.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvOMA
Thursday, August 29th, 2024
7:00pm CT kickoff
Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin
FOLLOW LIVE
8/29 Tickets
Streaming Video: ESPN+
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvOMA Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS
MAD: 5-2-0
OMA: 3-2-2
