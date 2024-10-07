NCFC Hosts Tulsa in Midweek Tilt

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC is back at WakeMed Soccer Park for a midweek showdown with FC Tulsa on Wednesday, October 9, at 7 p.m. ET in the first of two Week 32 matches. The match will stream live on ESPN+ and tickets are available here.

North Carolina FC enters the week in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-11-9 record and 39 points, while Tulsa is ninth in the Western Conference with an 8-12-10 record and 34 points.

Week 31 saw NCFC keep pace with Loudoun United FC in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with both teams picking up wins. Loudoun currently holds a two-point lead over NCFC for that final spot.

NCFC traveled down to Birmingham Legion FC and came back with all three points in Week 31 thanks to a brace from Ezra Armstrong and a goal from Oalex Anderson. Anderson's goal was his 10th of the season and 34th in an NCFC jersey, which puts him just one goal away from Brian Shriver's NCFC all-competitions scoring record.

Tulsa is 1-3-1 in its last five matches, with the team scoring just three goals in that stretch. Goalscoring has been an issue for Tulsa this season, with the team's 29-goal haul ranking as the sixth-worst tally in the league this season. The team's leading goal scorer this season, Phillip Goodrum, moved to LouCity midseason for a USL Championship record intra-league transfer fee.

Diogo Pacheco and Stefan Stojanovic are the team's top two remaining goal threats with four goals each on the season.

North Carolina FC forward Rodrigo Da Costa is Tulsa's all-time leading goal scorer, with 36 goals during his five seasons with the team.

