Romario Williams Earns International Call-Up with Jamaica

October 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven forward Romario Williams has been called up by the Jamaica Football Federation for the FIFA International window that runs October 7-15.

Romario earned his call-up having recorded four goals and one assist this season in league play and a goal and assist in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Williams scored his first goal for Indy in dramatic fashion with a game-tying free kick in the final minute of stoppage time vs. Pittsburgh on August 31. In his next home match on September 14, he scored his 60th USL Championship regular season goal against El Paso.

Acquired by the Eleven on June 14, the 30-year-old is among the Championship's most prolific scorers all-time, having recorded 60 regular-season goals in 148 appearances at a strike rate of a goal every 158.6 minutes.

Romario will be available for the Reggae Boyz in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League A Group B matches at Nicaragua on Thursday, October 10 at 10 p.m. ET and home vs. Honduras on Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. as they vie to retain a top-two position in Group B of League A to qualify for November's Quarterfinals. Boys in Blue forward Douglas Martinez represented Honduras in its first two matches in the CNL last month, including a 2-1 setback to Jamaica on September 10.

The top two teams from each six-team group will advance to the quarterfinal round, where they will join the top-ranked League A teams: Mexico, USA, Panama, and Canada. The final four nations remaining will advance to the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals. Additionally, the tournament will help decide berths for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Williams has scored three goals in 19 appearances for Jamaica in his career. He made his Jamaica senior national team debut in a 1-0 Caribbean Cup qualifying win over Suriname in November of 2016.

Due to the call up, Romario will be unavailable for Indy Eleven road games at Loudoun United on Tuesday and Detroit City on Saturday.

