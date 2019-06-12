Nautical Night, Alzheimer's Awareness Night & Fireworks Coming Soon

The Stone Crabs play the Lakeland Tigers for four games beginning on Thursday, June 20th and our promotions that weekend are jam-packed! From theme nights to fireworks, we have plenty of reasons for you to come out to the ballpark!

The series starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th with the return of Nautical Night! Visit displays on the concourse when gates open at 5:30 p.m. from local businesses about all that living on the Gulf Coast has to offer. You can also purchase our Hooked on the Stone Crabs Ticket Package for $12 and receive your ticket to the game, a free parking pass AND an exclusive Stone Crabs waterproof phone pouch! To purchase the package, call us at 941-206-4487 or stop by the Box Office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. That evening is also a Thirsty Thursday presented by Fat Point Brewing and Classic Rock Z105! Canned soda and select drafts are just $1 from when gates open until the visiting team scores a run.

The Stone Crabs are teaming up with the Alzheimer's Association on Friday, June 21st. In honor of the longest day of the year, we'll be hosting our Alzheimer's Awareness Night! Fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game and can visit the Alzheimer's Association Brain Bus in the parking lot as they enter the stadium to learn more about this disease. To support the Alzheimer's Association, groups on 10 or more can purchase tickets in advance for $10 each with $5 from each ticket donated to the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter by calling us at 941-206-4487 or by coming in person to the Box Office. Friday home games are also Friday Family Fun Nights! Enjoy our Family Fun Zone with oversize games, a coloring station and inflatables. Plus, ALL fans can run or walk the bases after the game! Fans can also purchase our Grand Slam Family Pack for $40 to receive four tickets, four hot dogs, four canned sodas, two bags of popcorn and two all-night inflatables passes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and game time is 6:30 p.m.

Satuday, June 22nd will be Hurricane Preparedness Night at the ballpark. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and fans can learn tips on how to prepare for inclement weather by visiting displays on the concourse. The Stone Crabs will take on the Flying Tigers at 6:00 p.m. and we'll have fireworks after the game! Saturdays are also Armed Forces Saturdays presented by Wawa where the Stone Crabs honor a local military hero during the game.

Join us for a Community Free Sunday Funday presented by King Plastic Corporation on Sunday, June 23rd! Tickets and parking are free for everyone! Enjoy Family Catch on the Field from 11:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. and kids 14 and under can run the bases after the game at 12:30 p.m. Fans can also purchase an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet for just $15 per person!

