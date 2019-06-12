RECAP: Blue Jays Blank Fire Frogs, 4-0

KISSIMMEE, FL: The Dunedin Blue Jays silenced the Florida Fire Frogs bats for the third consecutive game to lock up a series win with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night at Osceola County Stadium.

RHP Turner Larkins (5-3) grabbed his first win since May 20, scattering four hits and six strikeouts over five innings. RHP Mike Ellenbest and RHP Jackson Rees tossed two scoreless one-hit frames each out of the pen while recording multiple punchouts.

Trey Harris continued to rake on Wednesday, going 3-4 at the dish. He now has multi-hit efforts in five of his first nine Advanced-A games. This was his first three-hit game as a Fire Frog.

LHP Philip Pfeifer forced a lot of Dunedin whiffs as he racked up a career-high nine Ks in 5 and 1/3's stanzas. Pfeifer (1-3) did take the loss, surrendering four hits, four runs, and four walks.

Two-out runs haunted the Fire Frogs. Kevin Vicuna's run-plating single opened the scoring in the third. Jesus Navarro also had a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to extend the Blue Jays lead to 3-0. A balk from Pfeifer scored Samad Taylor in the fourth as well with two men down.

Taylor reached base three times, going 2-3 with two runs scored. Vicuna also had a two-hit game.

Florida's bullpen was lights out in relief of Pfeifer. RHP Walter Borkovich struck out two and worked around two hits while getting five outs. RHP Kurt Hoekstra tossed two innings of one-hit baseball, walking two and fanning two.

Shean Michel had a knock for the Fire Frogs and now has three hits in his last two games.

NEXT UP: The series with the Blue Jays and the first half wraps up on Thursday at 12 p.m. RHP Matt Hartman (0-1, 7.00) twirls opposite Dunedin's RHP Maximo Castillo (3-4, 2.83). Fans can purchase a canned beer or slushie and get an additional one free.

