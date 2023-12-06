Naturals Unveil New Logos and Uniforms

SPRINGDALE, Ark - When the Northwest Arkansas Naturals take the field on Friday, April 5, 2024, against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers), they will be showcasing an all-new look as the organization unveiled a brand-new logo package and uniform combinations today.

"The Naturals brand that we have had since our inception in 2008 has served us very well," said Justin Cole, VP/General Manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. "As we are about to enter our 17th year at Arvest Ballpark, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to take a fresh new look at what the future of the franchise should look like. We are so excited to share our updated logos with our wonderful fans."

The new logo package and uniform announcement marks the first time that the Naturals have changed their branding since they started playing in Northwest Arkansas in 2008. The new marks, uniform combinations, customized font, and slightly altered color scheme will provide a refreshed look that will carry the Northwest Arkansas Naturals into the bright future of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

"As we set out on this project almost 18 months ago, we had a few key goals in mind. The first maintaining strong ties to our past so that meant not completely abandoning all aspects of the brand that we love," said Cole. "The other two main goals were vibrancy and variety. Vibrancy was accomplished by adding brightness to our color palette and team uniforms. We also now have great brand versatility across our team messaging, and team apparel, with numerous secondary marks and a customized font."

The Naturals' logo package was designed and produced by Brad Bishop and Michael Thurman of Dallas-based Torch Creative (torchcreative.com). The rebranding also includes new team caps (home, road, alternate, and batting practice) and uniforms (home, road, and alternate) as well as a customizable font.

"When the Northwest Arkansas Naturals approached Torch Creative to help with their brand refresh, we were truly honored and excited to receive the opportunity, as we felt the location of the team and the surrounding visual setting provided a rich array of elements to choose from and incorporate into our initial design concepts," said Brad Bishop, Owner of Torch Creative, LLC. "We worked closely with the Naturals staff to bring our many concepts to life. We focused on delivering a clean aesthetic and brand package that effectively married all elements together, whether used in conjunction with each other or individually. We were more than excited once the refresh was complete, and we eagerly awaited the unveiling of all the new marks. Torch could not have asked for a better collaborative partner than the team at the Naturals, and we hope the results speak for themselves. Torch can't wait to see the new identity take the field next season on the new uniforms and hope this refresh serves the team for many years to come."

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will take the field next on Friday, April 5 when they host the Tulsa Drillers for Opening Night of the 2024 season at Arvest Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

New logo merchandise is now available online and at the Naturals Team Store, which is located at Arvest Ballpark. The online store is always open while Team Store hours will vary until the start of the season. For additional information, please call us at (479) 927-4900 or email tickets@nwanaturals.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

