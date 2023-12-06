Christmas in the Sky Returns to HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company are excited to extend a warm invitation to all Amarilloans to join them for the region's largest Christmas celebration at HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The third annual 'Christmas In The Sky Celebration' will occur on Friday, December 15, with the gates opening at 5:45 p.m. and a spectacular fireworks display scheduled for 7 p.m. This general admission event is entirely free to the public.

More than 14,000 people have attended the last two years, taking in the Christmas-themed fireworks displays with their loved ones while enjoying complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and warm cookies and being serenaded by various sights and sounds of the holiday season.

"We are so excited to have Amarillo come join our family and colleagues as we celebrate our year and kick off the Christmas season," said Alex Fairly. "Getting to celebrate WITH Amarillo the last two years has become a treasured part of our family's and companies' Christmas tradition. And doing it at HODGETOWN with the help of the Sod Poodles' amazing staff is 'icing on the cake'. We've added a few things this year and we look forward to seeing everyone again".

"We are equally excited to partner with the Fairlys, who have entrusted us with hosting this uniquely festive event for a third year in a row," says Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "There is no event like this in the country, and getting to be part of bringing so many families and friends together at HODGETOWN is our distinct pleasure. Alex asked us to 'step up' the fireworks show this year, so come join us again."

Christmas in the Sky does not have any reserved seating in the main seating bowl of HODGETOWN and all seats will be on a first-come basis for this event. All guests in attendance will be subject to all stadium policies including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted. There will be three concession stands open for guests to grab their complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies from the time gates open until the start of the fireworks display.

For questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806) 803-7762.

