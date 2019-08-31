Naturals Split Twin Bill with Roughriders

August 31, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - Due to a rainout on June 23rd, Northwest Arkansas (56-80/25-43) hosted Frisco (67-70/34-34) in a doubleheader on Saturday and the Naturals split the twin bill with the RoughRiders. Right-hander Brady Singer and outfielder Khalil Lee starred in the 7-1 win in Game 1 while the Frisco quieted the Northwest Arkansas bats in the nightcap, 9-0.

GAME 1: NATURALS - 7, ROUGHRIDERS - 1

In Game 1 of the twin bill, the Naturals top-rated prospects shined bright against the RoughRiders.

Brady Singer (W, 7-3) made his 15th start of the year for Northwest Arkansas (25th overall in 2019) and continued his recent dominant form. The Royals' 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft limited Frisco to just a run on six hits while recording six punch outs as he won his fourth consecutive start for the Naturals. In total in 2019, Singer finishes the season with a 7-3 record for Northwest Arkansas to go along with a 3.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts compared to just 26 walks in 90.2 innings.

After falling behind the RoughRiders by a score of 1-0 in the top of the third, it was all Naturals from there on out. Jordan George and Angelo Castellano provided back-to-back run-scoring singles in the home half of the third to take a 2-1 lead.

Northwest Arkansas would add to their lead in the fourth by way of the long ball as Blake Perkins led off the frame with a solo shot off the right field foul pole before Khalil Lee followed with a two-run home run to plate Kevin Merrell for a 5-1 advantage.

Lee would continue his big game in his very next at-bat in the fifth as he ripped a two-run single to right field for the 7-1 lead. Singer followed with 2.0 scoreless innings in the sixth and the seventh to secure the victory and ensure at least a split.

The offense bounced back from Friday night's showing by cranking out 13 hits in the win, led by Lee's 3-for-4 and four RBI performance, as every hitter in the lineup collected at least one hit in the Game 1 victory over the Double-A Texas Rangers.

GAME 2: NATURALS - 0, ROUGHRIDERS - 9

The script was different in the nightcap as the Naturals fell behind 4-0 as the RoughRiders jumped all over starter Emilio Ogando (L, 1-3) in the top of the first. A pair of walks led to a RBI single by Juremi Profar before Chris Leblanc drove in two with a single to right center field. Then with two outs in the innings, Eliezer Alvarez singled home Leblanc to cap the four-run frame.

Frisco would then put the game out of reach with a five-run third off the pitching combination of Ogando and Andres Sotillet. Profar started it off with a double and scored on a single by Andretty Cordero. Two batters later, Ryan Dorow drove home two with a triple before scoring on a RBI groundout by Alvarez before the final tally of the inning would score on a defensive miscue.

After collecting 13 hits and scoring seven runs in the opener, the Naturals offense was shutout in the second game and held to just a hit. Jordan George had the lone knock for Northwest Arkansas as he recorded the line drive single to left in the second.

Right-hander Emerson Martinez (W, 3-2) went 5.0 innings to earn the win for Frisco while Ogando suffered the loss for Northwest Arkansas. 'Rider relievers' CD Pelham and Jake Lemoine each fired a scoreless frame for the visitors in the victory.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their final homestand with Game 4 of this 5-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) on Sunday, September 1st at Arvest Ballpark. Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Crain Buick GMC of Springdale continues with a Labor Day Weekend Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular on a Kids Eat FREE Sunday with Mercy Kids Run the Bases featuring a Braided Necklace Giveaway courtesy of Mercy for the first 500 kids in attendance. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game while the Naturals will send right-hander Gerson Garabito (6-11, 3.99 ERA) to the mound where he'll face fellow righty Tyler Phillips (6-9, 4.97 ERA) of the RoughRiders. Catch the play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket starting at 5:45 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, promotions, group options and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.