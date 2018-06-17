Naturals Keep First Half Hopes Alive with Walk-Off Win

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Northwest Arkansas needed a win to keep their first half title hopes alive and they got it in walk-off fashion as Erick Mejia singled home the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Naturals (34-35) a 4-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers (35-34) at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The victory moves the Naturals to within a game of the first place Travs with one game to go in the half, which sets the stage for tomorrow night's 7:05 p.m. game.

With the game tied 3-3, Alex Liddi started the home half of the ninth with a liner off the centerfield wall for a double. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third, pinch-runner John Brontsema was thrown out at home plate on a Donnie Dewees grounder to second base. Mejia followed with the clutch, two-out hit to plate Nate Esposito for the key victory.

Prior to the final frame, Northwest Arkansas had taken a 3-2 advantage in the eight when Nicky Lopez jumped on a first pitch fastball from Bryan Bonnell (L, 0-1) and drove it over the wall in right field for a solo homer, his first of the 2018 season.

Naturals skipper Mike Rojas turned to his closer Jake Newberry (W, 2-0) for the ninth. Newberry, whom leads the Texas League in saves, was a perfect 12-for-12 on the year but the Travelers were able to get a run on two hits and an error. Chuck Taylor delivered the key blow in the inning as he drove home Yonathan Medoza from first base with a single to deep right center.

Aside from the fireworks late, the game was a well-pitched game throughout as Zach Lovvorn of the Naturals and Chase De Jong of the Travelers matched each other through the early portion of the game. Lovvorn worked 5.1 innings and gave up 2 runs on five hits while De Jong gave up two runs on seven hits through 6.2 innings of work but neither factored in the decision.

The visitors from North Little Rock scored first on Father's Day as Taylor doubled home Joe DeCarlo in the third for a 1-0 lead.

The Naturals responded with two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. After back-to-back singles by Jecksson Flores and Anderson Miller put runners at first and second, Liddi brought home both with a sharp double down the left field line.

The Travelers would tie it up in the sixth on a Chris Mariscal RBI double, which set the stage for the late-game action.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their series against the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with Game 2 of this 4-game set tomorrow night - Monday, June 18 - with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for a Monday Night Lights presented by Ozarks Electric featuring Dollar Hot Dogs by Tyson Foods, Inc. and Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals will give the ball to RHP Scott Blewett (4-4, 5.40 ERA) in the first half finale while the Travelers will counter with RHP Nathan Bannister (4-5, 5.70 ERA). Catch all the live play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket starting at 6:45 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show.

