Riders Fall 8-1 in Series Opener at Midland

June 17, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, lost Sunday's series opener in Midland 8-1.

BIG MOMENTS

* The RockHounds took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the third and capped the win with a four-run eighth.

* Frisco turned a 5-4-3 triple play to close out the fourth inning, the club's first triple play since July 30, 2013.

* Reliever Adam Choplick worked two innings and struck out the final five hitters he faced.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Luis Mendez: 2-for-3, 2B, HBP, R

* Josh Morgan: 2-for-3, BB

* Adam Choplick: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* The two teams combined to go 4-for-31 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

* Monday's game marks the finale of the first half before the standings reset with the commencement of the second half on Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Probables: RHP Pedro Payano (2-6, 6.09) vs. RHP Kyle Friedrichs (5-3, 5.81)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.