Naturals Highlight What's New at Arvest Ballpark for the 2023 Season

March 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to highlight What's New at Arvest Ballpark for the upcoming 2023 season. Changes that fans will see include:

BRAND NEW PLAYING FIELD

The playing field at Arvest Ballpark was replaced during the off-season, which marks the first time the entire field has been replaced since it was initially installed prior to the inaugural 2008 season. The goal of the project was to enhance the field's overall health as well as the irrigation and drainage system. The field replacement took just over five weeks to complete starting on Tuesday, October 4th and ending on Thursday, November 10th.

NEW MANAGER

On January 13th, the Kansas City Royals announced that Tommy Shields would be the next field manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Shields, who served on the coaching staff for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers last season, becomes the seventh manager in Naturals' history. In addition to the new manager, other new staff additions include pitching coach Larry Carter, hitting coach Andy LaRoche, and assistant coach Kevin Kuntz, while bench coach Christian Colón, certified athletic trainer Danny Accola, strength and conditioning coach CJ Mikkelsen, and coordinator of clubhouse operations Danny Helmer will all return from the 2022 staff.

NEW VOICE OF THE NATURALS

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals were excited to introduce Shawn Murnin as the new Voice of the Naturals on January 20th. He will be on the call for all 138 Naturals games this season and fans can stream each game on www.nwanaturals.com or on their mobile First Pitch app. Murnin joins the Naturals organization after serving the last four years (2019-2023) as the Broadcasting/Media Relations Manager for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Tampa Bay).

NEW KIDS ZONE INFLATABLES

There will be a couple of big new additions to the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone this year as the Naturals will be adding two inflatables for the kids to enjoy. The first is a 28-foot-long by 10-foot-wide and 18-foot-high double dip slide while the second is an 18-foot-long by 16-foot-wide and 14-foot-high castle bouncer that features a small obstacle course inside the inflatable. Enjoy these new inflatables and more each game at the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone.

NEW ON-FIELD PROMOTIONS

In-game entertainment remains an important part of the overall fan experience at Arvest Ballpark. This year, fans will be treated to some new between-innings promotions like the Trike Race, Inner Tube Race, Fly Ball Frenzy presented by Arvest, NWA Says presented by Grand Lake Casino, and Dugout Charades and a Row Race, which will be presented by Whataburger.

UPDATED DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions will have a slightly new look to them during the upcoming 2023 season. Tuesday night will continue to feature Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat while Wednesday night is the new Kids Eat FREE night at Arvest Ballpark. Thirsty Thursday™ returns along with Dollar Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Mercy-GoHealth Kids Run the Bases on Sunday. Don't forget to arrive early on Friday and Saturday for our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola, which features 'Happy Hour' specials at The Bullpen concession stand.

EXCITING THEME NIGHT ADDITIONS

Theme Nights will be returning in full during the upcoming season at Arvest Ballpark. The list of theme nights this year include Growlin' Chickens Weekend (May 19th and May 20th); Star Wars Night (June 2nd); two Faith & Family Nights (June 3rd and August 26th); Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (June 17th); and three Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas games (May 5th, August 10th and August 11th) as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative. New for 2023 is the addition of a second Faith & Family Night while Los Naturales and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night will both feature new on field uniform looks for the team while the latter will also feature a special character appearance by Ant-Man.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's) at Arvest Ballpark.

