Drillers Games to Air on AM 1430 The Buzz

March 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers broadcasts will return to the airwaves this season on iHeartMedia's AM 1430, The Buzz with every game of the Drillers 2023 season, both home and away, airing live.

The broadcasts will also be available through Minor League Baseball's official First Pitch app, with links through the Drillers listing. Games will also be available through the iHeart app.

The Drillers have also announced that the longtime voice of the club, Dennis Higgins, will be back behind the microphone for his 14th season describing all of the action.

Higgins, who was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017, has over 25 years of broadcast experience, including time as a broadcaster in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants.

This year will mark the 37th year that the Drillers and iHeartMedia have partnered for game broadcasts, and it will be the 18th straight season that The Buzz will serve as the radio home for Drillers Baseball.

The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station with programming the features University of Oklahoma broadcasters Toby Rowland, Chris Plank and Teddy Lehman as well as Mike Steely.

The first broadcast of the 2023 season will be the season opener on Thursday, April 6 when the Drillers take on the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.