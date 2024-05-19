Naturals Earn Series Split with Finale Road Win

Kris Bubic tossed 3.0 shutout innings in a rehab start, setting the tone in a 6-2 win for Northwest Arkansas (19-18) over the Arkansas Travelers (21-17) on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. The win on Sunday earned the Naturals a split in the six-game series.

The Naturals collected their first run of the game in the top of the fourth against Travelers starter Reid VanScoter . Javier Vaz led off with a double and was plated on a double by Rodolfo Duran to make it 1-0. Duran moved up to third on a single by Gavin Cross and scored on a groundout by Cayden Wallace to increase the lead, 2-0.

After Arkansas answered back with a run off Northwest Arkansas reliever Mason Barnett in the bottom of the sixth, the Naturals collected another run in the top of the seventh. Dillan Shrum launched a solo blast off Travelers reliever Jarod Bayless to make it a 3-1 game.

Northwest Arkansas added on to the lead in the top of the eighth off Arkansas reliever Luis Curvelo . Duran was hit by a pitch and Cross singled to put runners on first and second. Wallace doubled to left, scoring Duran and Cross to put the Naturals up 5-1. With the bases loaded, Tyler Tolbert walked to score Wallace from third and make it 6-1.

Arkansas scratched across a run off Barnett in the bottom of the eighth, but Beck Way closed it down in the ninth to finalize the game, 6-2.

Barnett (2-1) notched the win, letting up two runs on four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings. VanScoter (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits and four strikeouts over 5.0 frames.

The Naturals will enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game home series at Arvest Ballpark against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. First pitch is set for Tuesday, May 21st at 11:05 AM CT.

