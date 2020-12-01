National Baseball Hall of Fame to Feature Spokane Indians

The Spokane Indians Baseball Club will once again be featured by the National Baseball Hall of Fame this Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. PT as part of an event called Virtual Voices of the Game. Senior Vice President Otto Klein and Spokane Tribe of Indians Councilman Tiger Peone have been invited to share with the Hall of Fame about the team's partnership with the Spokane Tribe.

The event is online and free to attend. At the event, Klein and Councilman Peone will discuss the history of this lasting partnership, as well as feature some of their successful initiatives, including the Redband Rally Campaign.

The Spokane Indians have donated numerous items to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, including a home jersey depicting the native Salish language that is part of the permanent collection at Cooperstown. In 2015, the Salish jersey became the primary home jersey for Spokane - believed to be the first Native American language featured on a professional sports team's primary jersey.

