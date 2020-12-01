Fireworks this Friday Night at Volcanoes Stadium - Drive-In Style

KEIZER, OR - Volcanoes Stadium has scheduled a Drive-In Fireworks show for Friday, Dec, 4. Gates will open at 7 p.m., show to begin approximately 8:30 p.m. Space is LIMITED due to COVID-19 protocol.

"The community needs something to enjoy and rally around and we are happy to be able to provide that," said Volcanoes' CEO Mickey Walker.

Tickets are available ($20 per vehicle), and need to be purchased in advance, online at volcanoesbaseball.com. Admission ticket is good for a passenger vehicle with up to eight (8) people. Additional ticket(s) need to be purchased for vehicles with more than 8 people. For example, a 24-passenger van would require 3 tickets.

Fireworks Friday, December 4th for details: https://www.milb.com/salem-keizer/news/volcanoes-stadium-to-host-drive-in-fireworks-friday-december-4th

(tickets must be purchased In Advance - order your ticket Now as space is limited due to Covid-19 protocols) to purchase: https://le1.glitnirticketing.com/leticket/web/ev_list.php

