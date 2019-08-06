Nathan Webb Named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week

August 6, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - The Pioneer League announced that Chukars pitcher Nathan Webb has been named the Pioneer League's Pitcher of the Week. Webb is the second Chukar to win a weekly league honor this year. Last week Michael Emodi won the Pioneer League Player of the Week award.

This week's award is for Webb's start in game two of the Chukars' August 2nd doubleheader against the Billings Mustangs. In a scheduled seven inning game, Webb went the distance, shutting out the Mustangs over seven innings. He allowed just five hits, while walking just one and striking out ten. Webb became just the fourth player to pitch a complete game in the Pioneer League this year.

With this performance, Webb has not allowed an earned run in 19.1 innings against Billings this year. He has also recorded double digit strikeouts three times this season, including twice against Billings. Webb was originally drafted by the Royals in the 34th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Lee's Summit North High School in Lee's Summit, MO.

