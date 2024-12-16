Nathan Rourke: Relentless: Unreal Stories
December 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Behind every great athlete is an incredible story. In this episode of Unreal Stories, Nathan Rourke shares the sacrifices his family made to support his dream, the special bond he has with his brother, and the relentless work ethic that drives his training.
From humble beginnings to becoming one of football's brightest talents, Nathan's journey is one of perseverance, family values, and unwavering dedication. This is more than football-it's about the moments and relationships that define who he is.
