Nathan Grenon Joins the TSN Broadcast!

November 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Nathan Grenon shares his excitement ahead of the Black Bears Inaugural Game on Opening Night!

Tune in on TSN when Ottawa hosts the Rock in the First Battle of Ontario on 11/29 at 7pm ET Ã°Å¸Â¥Â

Friday Night is the new home for the NLL on TSN!

