Warriors, Roughnecks Meet for Final Preseason Game

November 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors are getting ready for their final preseason tilt before the regular season starts.

Vancouver takes on the Calgary Roughnecks at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 23rd at 7 p.m. PT.

Warriors' defenceman Jeff Cornwall is likely to face his former team over the weekend in the second preseason game for the Warriors. Last season with the Roughnecks, Cornwall forced 23 turnovers and collected 71 loose balls and tallied six points (2-4-6).

Vancouver is coming off a 16-9 comeback win over the Colorado Mammoth on November 9 that saw forward Kevin Crowley score a hat trick. The Warriors were down 6-4 at halftime and had a second-half surge, scoring 12 goals to take the game.

It was offence by committee, with 12 players pouring in at least one goal and the rookies getting their first taste of NLL action. In addition to Crowley's trio, Dylan McIntosh and Marcus Klarich each netted two goals, while the Warriors got singles from Adam Charalambides, Owen Grant, Brayden Laity, Ryan Martel, Ryan Dilks, Riley Loewen, Brad McCulley, and rookie forwards Payton Cormier and Jonathan Peshko.

Goaltender Aden Walsh played between the pipes for Vancouver in the first half and Connor O'Toole played the crease for the second half.

This is the third preseason game for the Roughnecks. Calgary beat the Toronto Rock 14-11 and lost to the Philadelphia Wings 11-8 in preseason play.

The Roughnecks put out their roster for the final week of training camp, which returns two of their top scorers from last season: Jesse King (32 goals, 73 assists) and Tanner Cook (26 goals, 39 assists).

The Roughnecks have some new faces this season including goaltender Cam MacLeod, defencemen John Lintz, transition Caelan Mander, and forwards Curtis Dickson, Dane Dobbie, Mathieu Gautier and Brayden Mayea.

Defenceman Liam LeClair won't be in game action as he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

National Lacrosse League Stories from November 22, 2024

