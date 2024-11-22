Albany FireWolves Announce Three-Year Partnership with St. Catherine's Center for Children

November 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - Today, St. Catherine's Center for Children and the Albany FireWolves, the Capital Region's professional box lacrosse franchise, announced that they have officially entered into a three-year partnership. Since their arrival in Albany, the FireWolves have made it a point of emphasis to engage with local non-profits, schools and other community organizations to support the mission of those groups while spreading the game of lacrosse to those who have not had the opportunity to experience it.

For the next three years, starting with this season, fans will see St. Catherine's signage at MVP Arena when they come to watch their hometown FireWolves in action and they will likely notice St. Catherine's presence on the concourse and in the stands as it promotes its programs and services available for children, families, and adults throughout the Capital Region. The FireWolves plan to host a lacrosse camp for the children of St. Catherine's residential program as well as a Community Engagement Day with St. Catherine's.

"We're excited for this new partnership," said St. Catherine's Executive Director, Cindy Kouhout. "It's wonderful when a hometown sports organization wants to engage with nonprofits like St. Catherine's. Our children will have the opportunity to learn an exciting sport - one most of them have had little exposure to - and potentially find a new outlet or develop a passion for this game. We're also thrilled that we will be able to introduce FireWolves fans to the work we perform for those in need every day here in the Capital Region and the need for community support to keep that work going."

"We started having St. Catherine's come out to some games last season to give the children a new experience and get them excited about the game of lacrosse," said Phil Bardsley, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the FireWolves. "Not only were we excited that the kids had a great time, but we got to learn how much St. Catherine's Center for Children does in the community, not just for children, but for families and adults as well. At that point we knew we could help spread the word about the many programs and services they offer, and this new partnership was born."

St. Catherine's Center for Children is a leading, regional human services provider, based in the Capital Region, but also serves clients in the Catskills, Central New York, the Hudson Valley, on Long Island, in the North Country and down in the Southern Tier. The agency operates more than 20 programs including Marillac Family Homeless Shelter, Albany County's only shelter dedicated to families, its award-winning Kinship Care and community outreach programs, and one of the last remaining special education schools in the region, the R & E May School.

"We're truly grateful for all the Albany FireWolves and their staff do for us," said Michele Puleo O'Hare, the executive director of the Foundation of St. Catherine's Center for Children. "From providing opportunities for our children, to donating to our fundraising initiatives, the FireWolves organization is a community partner in every sense, and we are so happy to make our partnership official."

As part of this ongoing partnership, the Albany FireWolves will host a "St. Catherine's Night" at MVP Arena for its home game on December 14. The game will include a "Teddy Bear Toss" and a 50/50 raffle. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed animals to the game with them. During intermission fans will toss the stuffed animals down to the turf to be collected and donated to St. Catherine's programs. Proceeds from the 50/50 will benefit both St. Catherine's and the Albany FireWolves Foundation.

Last season, the FireWolves donated hundreds of tickets to St. Catherine's so children in their residential program and those attending the R & E May School could come out to MVP Arena, accompanied by staff, and experience a sport most of them had never seen played.

The Albany FireWolves organization is a member of the National Lacrosse League, taking up residence in the Capital Region starting with their inaugural season in 2021. Last season the team made a deep playoff run, competing in the league's championship series. The FireWolves kick off the 2024-25 season with a home game at MVP Arena against the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, November 30.

The FireWolves will begin the 2024-2025 NLL season with their Home Opener on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena against the Saskatchewan Rush. The game will be a WHITEOUT and all fans are encouraged to wear white to support the FireWolves.

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8942.

