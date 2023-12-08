Nathan Draves Returns to Owlz in 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed right-handed pitcher Nathan Draves for the 2024 season.

Draves joined the Owlz in July of 2023 after starting the season with the Rocky Mountain Vibes. He made 21 appearances for the club, including the first five starts of his professional career.

"We picked up Nathan and decided he needed starter innings to develop," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He did just that, and he got more and more consistent as the year went on."

Draves pitched 35.2 innings for the Owlz, leading the team with a 3.03 ERA. He walked 12 and struck out 35 for the Owlz last season, allowing an earned run in just four of his 21 appearances.

He started his pro career with the Vibes in 2022, going 3-0 with a 5.46 ERA in 29.2 innings with 14 walks and 39 strikeouts.

Draves said he is excited to return to NoCo and compete for his first PBL playoff berth in his third season in the league.

"I wanted to come back to be a part of the culture that has been built here with the NoCo Owlz," Draves said. "Frank and the whole staff have done an amazing job and continue to develop us into the best players we can become. We want to compete for each other which will hopefully translate to even more success this upcoming season."

