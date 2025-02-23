Natalie Buchbinder Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup

Sports stats



PWHL Minnesota Frost

Natalie Buchbinder Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup

February 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release


Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced the return of defender Natalie Buchbinder ahead of today's game against the Toronto Sceptres.

Buchbinder has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) following an upper-body injury sustained on January 8 against Boston. The Fairport, NY native has appeared in nine games this season, tallying one assist.

In a corresponding roster move, the Frost have released defender Charlotte Akervik from her full Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and returned her to the team's Reserve Player List.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...

Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota Frost Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central