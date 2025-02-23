Natalie Buchbinder Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup

February 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced the return of defender Natalie Buchbinder ahead of today's game against the Toronto Sceptres.

Buchbinder has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) following an upper-body injury sustained on January 8 against Boston. The Fairport, NY native has appeared in nine games this season, tallying one assist.

In a corresponding roster move, the Frost have released defender Charlotte Akervik from her full Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and returned her to the team's Reserve Player List.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

Natalie Buchbinder Returning to Minnesota Frost Lineup - Minnesota Frost

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.