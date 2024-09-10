Natalia Kuikka Awarded National Women's Soccer League Impact Save of the Week

September 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars defender, Natalia Kuikka, earned her first career National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Deloitte Impact Save of the Week award, the league announced today.

In the 75th minute of the Red Stars' match against the Orlando Pride September 8, the Pride attack raced up the left side of the pitch. As Orlando defender Carson Pickett ran out of space at the top of the Pride's attacking third, she serviced a cross into the box that found the head of forward Barbara Banda. Banda redirected the ball towards the top left of the net and a goal seemed inevitable as jumping Chicago goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, was too far to reach the shot in time. Out of nowhere, Natalia Kuikka emerged from a sea of bodies in the box and flew through the air. Slightly closer to the incoming ball than Naeher, Kuikka's head connected with the ball, pushing the shot over the crossbar and eliminating danger at the last second. Watching a replay of the clearance, broadcast analyst Jill Loyden correctly predicted Kuikka's heroics earning the defender Save of the Week honors.

While the Week 18 honor marks Kuikka's first NWSL Save of the Week award, the Finland native has been a defensive stronghold in all of the Red Stars' matches this season, playing all but 53 regular-season minutes. Kuikka's consistent performance leads the NWSL in clearances (127) and she ranks second in the league in blocks (23). Additionally, Kuikka leads Chicago in touches (1,147) and passes (783).

Red Stars have now tallied a league-leading five Save of the Week honors in 2024, with Kuikka joining goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher (Week 1 and 15) and fellow defender, Tatumn Milazzo (Week 4 and 5). Additionally, Chicago has three Goal of the Week awards between Jameese Joseph (Week 16) and Mallory Swanson (Week 14 and 15). Including Kuikka's Save of the Week, Red Stars have claimed eight weekly awards in 2024, more than any other NWSL team this season.

Kuikka next travels with Chicago to face her former club, Portland Thorns FC, September 13 at 9:00 p.m. CT. Following the trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Red Stars return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, for a two-match homestand, first hosting San Diego Wave FC September 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The second match at home will see Chicago host the North Carolina Courage September 29 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Tickets to all Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.