Nashville Sounds Announce Holiday Bundle on Sale Now

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its annual Holiday Bundle is on sale now. The 2022 Holiday Bundle comes with two ticket options and includes several Sounds-branded, holiday-themed items.

The $99 Holiday Bundle ($150 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Corner Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2023 season.

One (1) Nashville Sounds beanie.

One (1) Nashville Sounds oven mitt.

One (1) Nashville Sounds Hit City holiday ornament.

The $149 Holiday Bundle ($200 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2023 season.

One (1) Nashville Sounds beanie.

One (1) Nashville Sounds oven mitt.

One (1) Nashville Sounds Hit City holiday ornament.

Customizable Holiday Bundles must be purchased online at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Wednesday, December 14 at 11:59 p.m. to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are not included in the $99 and $149 prices.

All ticket vouchers will be delivered via mail to the buyer or the gift recipient and must be exchanged for a digital ticket through the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office. 2023 ticket vouchers can be used for any game except July 4 and any postseason games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2023 season begins at home on Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

