Youngsters from Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket Enjoy Games 1 and 2 of World Series in Houston

November 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Worcester Red Sox continued a Rhode Island tradition that dates back 72 years by sending two kids with their chaperones to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series that took place in Houston last Friday and Saturday.

Nallah Goss (10) and Nolan Myers (9) from the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket landed in Providence on Sunday evening after witnessing an extra innings, 6-5 victory for the Phillies on Friday, and a 5-2 Houston victory on Saturday, where they saw fellow Rhode Islander Jeremy Pena drive in the first run of the game with an RBI double.

The Houston shortstop attended high school in Providence and would later play his college ball at the University of Maine, so he was a player that the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket kids were keeping their eye on.

"The seats were unbelievable," said Sean Myers, father of nine-year-old Nolan. "We are grateful to the WooSox for continuing this tradition and providing us with an experience that we will never forget."

"It's one of the best community traditions in all of Minor League Baseball," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations Joe Bradlee. "It was our pleasure to keep it going for the second consecutive season in Worcester, and it's important for all of us to continue our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket."

The two children were randomly chosen during a Boys & Girls Club outing at Polar Park this season.â¯ This year's trip marks the 32nd year that the franchise has sent two children from the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket accompanied by adult chaperones to baseball's Fall Classic.

It all began in 1950 when the New York Football Giants' longtime running back, Hank Soar, became an American League baseball umpire.â¯ Soar, who grew up in Pawtucket and graduated from what is now Tolman High School, had discovered umpiring by Central Mass native Connie Mack, the legendary owner and manager of the Philadelphia Athletics.â¯ After Soar established the annual ritual of providing tickets to a pair of children, the City of Pawtucket assumed the responsibility before passing the torch to the Pawtucket Red Sox in 1990.â¯ After completing 50 years in Rhode Island in 2020, the club is sending the students this year for the second time as the Worcester Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.