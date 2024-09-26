Nashville Sounds 2024 End of Season Notes

September 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

That's the Season: The Nashville Sounds wrapped up their season wih a 78-68 record. They went 38-37 in the first half, coming in 12 games behind first half winner Omaha (49-24). In the second half, the Sounds went 40-31 and ended up 6.5 games behind second half winner Columbus (48-26), missing the Postseason for the second straight year. However, they are one of two teams in the International League to have a winning record each season since 2021, being joined by Worcester (Red Sox). Like last season, Nashville concluded the regular season on a three game winning streak.

Repping Hit City: A total of 68 players (26 position and 42 pitchers) appeared for the Sounds in 2024. Of those 66, eight appeared strickly on MLB rehab assignment (3 position players and 5 pitchers). Also, 31 have played for the Brewers this season (highlighted in bold). Position Players - Christian Arroyo, Tyler Black, Noah Campbell, Vinny Capra, Wes Clarke, Isaac Collins, Patrick Dorrian, Oliver Dunn (rehab), Eric Haase, Yonny Hernández, Brewer Hicklen, Nick Kahle, Francisco Mejía, Ben Metzinger, Owen Miller, Garrett Mitchell (rehab), Andruw Monasterio, Brian Navarreto, Jeferson Quero, Carlos Rodriguez, Chris Roller, Gary Sánchez (rehab), Joey Wiemer, Andy Yerzy, Chavez Young and Freddy Zamora. Pitchers - Aaron Ashby, Nick Bennett, Nolan Blackwood, J.B. Bukauskas, Harold Chirino, Taylor Clarke, Robert Gasser, Vladimir, Gutierrez, DL Hall, Logan Henderson, Kevin Herget, Blake Holub, Bryan Hudson (rehab), Tyler Jay, Jakob Junis, Janson Junk, Jared Koenig, Joel Kuhnel, Corbin Martin, Easton McGee, Evan McKendry, Sam McWillians, James Meeker, Trevor Megill (rehab), Ryan Middendorf, Wade Miley (rehab), Jacob Misiorowski, Tobias Myers, Enoli Paredes, Chad Patrick, Elvis Peguero, Carlos Rodriguez, Joe Ross, Shane Smith, Garrett Stallings, Darrell Thompson, Abner Uribe, Mitch White, Devin Williams (rehab), Tyler Woessner, Craig Yoho, and Rob Zastryzny.

Award Season: At the time of publication, several Nashville Sounds have received awards for their season performance. Baseball America named their All-Star teams earlier this week. Craig Yoho earned First Team All-Minor League Baseball honors as the lone reliever, while Jacob Misiorowski was named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Year. Yoho also earned honors as a Midwest League All-Star, while Blake Holub was named a Southern League All-Star.

The Sounds Player Awards: The Nashville Sounds player awards were announced on Sunday, September 15 in a pregame ceremony. Brewer Hicklen and Isaac Collins were named Co-Most Valuable Players, Chad Patrick was awarded the Pitcher of the Year award, Kevin Herget was honored as the Community Player of the Year and the fans voted Vinny Capra as the Fan Favorite. Three Crowns: At the conclusion of the regular season, Chad Patrick became the third pitcher in International League history (since 1912) to win the Triple Crown - leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts. The right-hander from Indiana finished the season 14-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 26 appearances (24 starts). The previous two Triple Crown pitchers in IL history were Al Cicotte (16-7, 1.79 ERA, 158 K) in 1960 with Toronto and Dennis Martinez (14-8, 2.50 ERA, 140 K) in 1976 with Rochester. Patrick is also the third Triple Crown winner in Nashville Sounds history, joining Stefan Werly in 1982 (Southern League) and Chris Hammond in 1990 (American Association). He led the league in WHIP (1.09), win percentage (.933) and finished second in opponent batting average (.215) and sixth in innings pitched (136.1).

Speedy Hicklen: Outfielder Brewer Hicklen finished with 44 stolen bases to lead the league. He is the third Sounds player to lead the league in stolen bases after Rich Thompson led the Pacific Coast League with 41 in 2004 (Lenny Harris led the American Association with 45 in 1988). Hicklen became the first Sound to have 40+ stolen bases in a season since Alcides Escobar (42) in 2009. The last time a player had 44+ stolen bases for Nashville was Harris in 1988 - Hicklen's total was the second-most in a season since the Sounds moved to Triple-A in 1985. On August 27, Hicklen became the first Sound to have 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. He finished as the only player in the minors with a 20/40 season and is one of four including MLB players this season (Shohei Ohtani, Elly De La Cruz and José Ramírez).

Hot Collins: Isaac Collins had a breakout season with the Sounds in 2024. He finished tied for the league lead with seven triples (with St. Paul's DaShawn Keirsey Jr.) and ranked fifth in on-base percentage (.386), tied for seventh in walks (71) and 10th in OPS (.861). After the great season, Collins got the call to the big leagues on September 8 and made his debut vs. Colorado at American Family Field against the team that drafted him. Going Out with a Bang: The Sounds homered at least once in each of their final six games at Norfolk to close out the season. It was their longest team home run streak of the year. Six players combined to hit at least one homer, while Tyler Black, Wes Clarke, Francisco Mejia and Chris Roller hit multiple off of Tides pitching.

The Sweet Life: Manager Rick Sweet concluded his fourth consecutive season as the Sounds manager (5th overall) and his 34th season as a manager in MiLB. Sweet is the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history with 398. This is his 11th season as manager of the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate and boasts a 761-651 record (Nashville in 2014, Colorado Springs from 2015-18, San Antonio in 2019 and Nashville 2021-). Overall, Sweet has a career managerial record of 2,353-2,171 - that's the fifth most wins in MiLB history and second among active managers (only Buddy Bailey with Single-A Myrtle Beach has more).

Most Wins by Minor League Managers

Sounds Manager Rick Sweet ranks fifth among Minor League managers in wins. He has the second-most among active managers, trailing Single-A Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey.

2,000+ MiLB Wins List

1. Stan Wasiak - 2,530 (1950-86)

2. Bob Coleman - 2,496 (1919-57)

3. Buddy Bailey - 2,413 (1983-)

4. Mike Kelley - 2,391 (1901-31)

5. Rick Sweet - 2,354 (1987-)

6. John Lipon - 2,176 (1959-92)

