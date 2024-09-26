Miranda Lambert Concert at AutoZone Park Postponed

September 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Miranda Lambert performance on Saturday, Sept. 28 with special guests Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives at AutoZone Park in Memphis has been postponed to Saturday, May 24, 2025, due to the inclement weather expected in the area, resulting from Hurricane Helene. Your original tickets will be honored at the new performance date.

Ticket purchasers will receive an email with information regarding refund requests. All requests must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

For the inconvenience caused by the rescheduling, the Memphis Redbirds will be offering free baseball tickets, up to the number of concert tickets purchased by individuals, to all ticket holders who elect to roll over their tickets to the new date. The free Redbirds tickets can be redeemed for any game during April or May of the 2025 season.

Tickets for the newly scheduled show will be available for purchase at memphisredbirds.com on Tuesday, Oct. 15. For more information on upcoming events at AutoZone Park visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

