Nashville Kats Playbook: Week 3

March 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are preparing for a Week 3 matchup with their East Division rivals, the Albany Firebirds. With multiple weeks to prepare between games, General Manager and Head Coach Darren Arbet spoke with us before Saturday's 2025 home opener. AF1 fans can catch all the action streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!

injuries

Nashville will be as close to fully healthy as possible in Week 3. Defensive Back Derrick "DJ" Maxwell has been placed on Injured Reserve as he continues to recover from his lower-body injury suffered in Week 0. Outside of Maxwell, the team is ready to go against Albany this week.

a new signal caller

The Kats will debut their new QB1 on Saturday. Former Marshall University Quarterback Rakeem Cato, who signed with Nashville this week, will make his 2025 Arena Football One debut this weekend. Cato accumulated over 15,000 all-purpose yards and 146 total touchdowns from 2011-2014 with the Thundering Herd. Coach Arbet spoke about what he has seen from Cato thus far. "He has a lot of Arena experience. [He] understands the game. [He is] special with the ball in his hands. I really like him." Coach Arbet would add the following about Cato and his leadership thus far in Nashville "[He really] understands the game. [He's] a big-time veteran."

roster tango

Outside of a new Quarterback entering the fold, Nashville has signed veteran playmakers on both sides of the ball. Newcomers in Wide Receivers Lance Evans and Antwane Grant, Offensive Lineman Derrick Ziegler, and Defensive Back Byron Edwards will suit up for the Kats on Saturday. Coach Arbet gushed about Grant in particular stating "[He's been] one of the best. A great route runner [with] tremendous instincts. [It was] a 'no brainer' to sign him."

Arbet turned his attention to the defense and Edwards in particular. He mentioned that Edwards was "[A] Great cover corner. I thought he did a great job last year. When we had an opportunity to sign him, we jumped on it. [He's] a big get for our football team."

message to nashville fans

Coach Arbet ended the conversation by speaking on practice this week and his overall message to Kats fans. He stated that his team had "Worked hard on getting better at what we do. I can't be up and down with these young men about 'this opponent or that opponent.' We need to play Nashville Kats football. If we do that, we have an opportunity to win games this year." Coach Arbet concluded with a message to Nashville fans ahead of the home opener. "I expect my guys to play hard. It's going to be exciting to play at home in front of the home crowd. You get an opportunity to play the best. That [is] where you make a name for yourself."

