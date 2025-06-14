Nashville Kats Dominate Corpus Christi Tritons 80-18

June 14, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The final weekend of Arena Football One's 2025 regular season kicked off on Saturday night. The 5-4 Nashville Kats played host to the 3-6 Corpus Christi Tritons in Clarksville, TN. Nashville needed a win to guarantee them a playoff spot. The Tritons were looking to play spoiler, having lost six straight games. Presented exclusively by EvergreenNOW with legend Eli Gold on the call, this game lived up to the hype. With a fantastic crowd of over 5,000 fans on hand, the Kats took care of business defeating the Tritons 80-18.

home team fireworks

Nashville would begin the game on offense. Quarterback Tyler Kulka connected with Wide Receiver DJ Thorpe on a 24-yard strike for a touchdown just two plays into the drive. Following a successful extra point, the Kats led 7-0. Next, Corpus Christi would possess the ball for the first time on the night. Nashville Defensive Tackle Roderick Perry II would sack Tritons Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. on the first offensive play from the Tritons. Later in the drive, facing a 4th and 11, Corpus Christi would complete a pitch-and-catch, but would be short of the 1st down marker. Nashville's next possession would continue to yield positive results. Kulka connected with Thorpe to extend the drive. After a successful reception by Wide Receiver Jordon Gandy, Nashville would keep it on the ground to gain more positive yardage. Thorpe would rush for a two-yard touchdown to cap off the drive. The Kats took a 14-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the opening quarter of action. A Gunnar Raborn deuce would extend Nashville's lead to 16-0.

Payton Jr. would begin the drive with a scramble that netted nine yards. As the clock hit 0:00 on the first quarter of action, Corpus Christi was staring at another 4th down opportunity on offense. Nashville would get the ball back on offense following another turnover on downs by the Tritons. The next possession for Nashville's offense moved quickly but resulted in a 4th down in a hurry. Kulka would connect with Wide Receiver Nih-Jer Jackson on a seven-yard pass into the end zone. The Kats pushed the lead to 22-0 with three minutes gone in the second quarter. After Raborn's kickoff attempt hit the scoreboard, the Tritons would begin their next drive at the 20-yard line. In the blink of an eye, Corpus Christi would face yet another 4th down situation offensively. Nashville's defense continued to clamp down as the Tritons would turn the ball over on downs for the third time of the night.

The Kats looked to extend their lead even further on the ensuing drive. After an unsuccessful run and two straight incomplete passes, the Tritons' defense would stop Nashville on 4th down. Much like they had all night up to this point, Nashville's defensive line continued to dominate. Pushing the pocket, the Kats backed the Tritons up to their own one-yard line. The next two plays for Corpus Christi would yield them a touchdown. A fantastic throw from Payton Jr. to Wide Receiver Joshua Reese would get the Tritons on the scoreboard. Corpus Christi trailed Nashville 22-6 following the score. The one-minute warning came and went as Nashville looked to add to their lead. A one-play drive would see Kulka connect on a 44-yard bomb to Jackson. Jackson's second score of the half would make it 29-6 with just 50 ticks remaining in the second quarter.

After a botched kickoff return, the Tritons would begin the next drive at their own one-yard line. Another sack from Nashville's defensive front would make it 3rd and 7 for the Tritons. A big third-down conversion would extend the drive for Corpus Christi. The Nashville defense would come up with another big play just seconds later. Defensive Back DJ Maxwell Jr. would intercept Payton Jr's pass, taking it in for six. The huge defensive play would push Nashville's lead to 36-6 after a successful extra point from Raborn. The first half would end with that same score.

kats control second half

The Tritons would get the ball first to start the second half of action. The offensive woes continued for Corpus Christi to begin the third quarter. Miscommunications and penalties derailed the opening drive for the visiting team. Nashville would get the ball back following another turnover on downs by the Tritons. Kulka would find Wide Receiver Antwane Grant for a 13-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the Kats' next offensive drive. Raborn's third extra point of the night would make it 43-6 Nashville. Raborn followed it up with his second deuce of the night to make it 45-6 Kats in the third quarter. Nashville Defensive Back Kenny Veal II would intercept Payton Jr.'s pass on the opening play for the Tritons.

Getting back to work quickly on offense, Kulka and the Kats looked to put the game out of reach. A beautiful connection from Kulka to Grant would bring Nashville down the field in a hurry. Grant hauled in his second touchdown of the night on an eight-yard reception from Kulka. The score sat at 51-6 Nashville with just four minutes remaining in the quarter. Corpus Christi looked for some positive yardage and points on their next drive. Nothing came to fruition as Nashville forced another turnover on downs. Kulka and the Kats continued to do everything right on offense. After slipping and falling in the pocket, Nashville's signal-caller rushed for a 20-yard score to give Nashville a 57-6 lead. A Nashville safety from Perry II made it 59-6 as the fourth quarter of action got underway. As if the night could not get any better for the Nashville fans in attendance, Defensive Back Amos Coleman III would spring free for a kick return touchdown on the next play. A missed extra point would make it a 65-6 lead for the home team. The very next kickoff would see the Tritons fail to recover the kick after it hit off the rebound nets. The ball would be recovered in stride by Grant, who would return the ball for a touchdown.

With a 71-6 lead, the Kats were all smiles as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter. Raborn's third deuce of the day made it 73-6 Nashville. The Tritons added a receiving touchdown from Wide Receiver Quintavius Workman, making it 73-12 Kats with 5:39 remaining in the game. The Kats' final offensive possession would be a one-play, 30-yard rush from Jackson for a touchdown. After a late rushing touchdown from Payton Jr., it would be an eye-popping 80-18 victory for Nashville. Not only was it their sixth win in 2025, but it paved the way for Nashville to make the playoffs this season!

impact players for corpus christi

Wide Receivers Quintavius Workman and Joshua Reese looked the part in the loss to Nashville. The duo combined for two receiving touchdowns against a tough Nashville secondary. Defensively, the Tritons defensive backs made some plays when needed. Led by Svante Davenport and Tyler Judson, who combined for seven tackles, Corpus Christi held Nashville to a 50% completion rate. Linebacker Chase Alisauckas made plays all night, including a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter of action.

impact players for nashville

Much like he has done all season, Quarterback Tyler Kulka played another efficient game for Nashville. Kulka threw for four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to his tally in the win. Wide Receivers Nih-Jer Jackson, DJ Thorpe, and Antwane Grant combined for 163 total yards and seven total touchdowns. Nashville's offensive line allowed zero sacks against Corpus Christi's defensive front. The collective effort by Nashville's defense should not go unnoticed. The Kats unit only allowed two successful third downs conversions in the first half of play. Nashville's defensive line controlled the trenches for the majority of the night and made it difficult for the Tritons to operate. Led by Defensive Tackle Roderick Perry II and Defensive End JaQuan Artis, the Kats pressured Payton Jr. relentlessly. Kicker Gunnar Raborn connected on three deuces and five extra points on the night.

Looking to tune into the AF1 playoff action? Head to EvergreenNOW and VICE TV to learn more!







Arena Football One Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.