Nashville Kats Playbook: Just Play Football

June 14, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The final week of the 2025 Arena Football One regular season is here! The Week 14 slate will be the most exciting set of games to date. Entering Week 14 action, four out of eight teams are fighting for two remaining playoff slots. For the Nashville Kats, the stakes could not be higher. A win guarantees them a playoff spot. A loss could put their playoff chances in the rear-view. We spoke with Kats Head Coach Darren Arbet as his team prepares for their most important game of the season. Interested in betting on AF1 games? Head to Bettor Edge to get started right now!

injury updates

As the Kats prepare for the Corpus Christi Tritons on Saturday night, they will do so with Wide Receiver Antwane Grant being activated off injured reserve. Grant has been instant offense for Nashville this year. In five games, Grant has compiled 275 total yards and six total touchdowns. Arbet spoke highly of Grant and his abilities on the field. "If he plays, he's a really good player. [He] understands the game. I really like him as a receiver." Nashville has also placed Defensive Tackle Justin Alexandre on short-term IR. Look for other top players such as Defensive Linemen Roderick Perry II and JaQuan Artis to elevate their play in Alexandre's absence.

week 13 loss

It was a tough defeat at the hands of the resurgent Billings Outlaws in Week 13. The 51-34 loss marked the first time the Kats had lost to an opponent with a losing record all year. Coach Arbet and his team are laser-focused on their Week 14 matchup. "We lost the game. We have to move on. We really couldn't dwell on it."

massive week 14 game versus tritons

Nashville turns their attention to the Corpus Christi Tritons this weekend. Coach Arbet gave his thoughts on how the preparation has gone this week ahead of the final game in the regular season. "I thought practice went well. We moved on. We did what we had to do to prepare and we're excited about playing." Our final question to Coach Arbet was about the collective mindset of the team heading into this massive contest with Corpus Christi. Arbet gave a great answer that encapsulates this Nashville squad. "Just play football. All I can ask them to do is be the best that they are. Put that together and see what happens after we play four quarters."

The Kats play host to the Tritons on Saturday night. As previously mentioned, a win will guarantee the Kats a spot in the 2025 playoff picture. A loss could put their season in jeopardy. Coverage of this game begins at 6:00PM EST streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!







Arena Football One Stories from June 14, 2025

Nashville Kats Playbook: Just Play Football - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.