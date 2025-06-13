Nashville Kats to Host Corpus Christi Tritons in Clarksville, June 14

June 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are proud to announce their upcoming home game against the Corpus Christi Tritons on Saturday, June 14 at the F&M Bank Arena, located at 101 Main St, Clarksville, TN 37040. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM (CST), with doors opening at 4:00 PM (CST).

This highly anticipated matchup is more than just a battle on the field - it is a night dedicated to honor, unity, and community. As part of our Salute to Service Campaign, the Nashville Kats and F&M Bank Arena are recognizing the brave men and women who have served or are

currently serving in the military. Fans are encouraged to participate in the Salute to Service Photo Wall Contest by submitting a photo and short message about a service member they would like to honor. Submissions will be displayed on the arena videoboard during the game. One lucky submission will be randomly selected to win a four-pack of tickets to the game and Nashville Kats merchandise.

To enter, visit https://web.witcontests.com/fmbankarena/artwall/salute-to-service-250603 and submit your tribute by Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

"Our Salute to Service game is more than a tradition - it's a heartfelt thank you," said Nashville Kats CEO, Bobby DeVoursney. "It's our privilege to host this game in Clarksville, a city with a rich military history, and honor those who protect our freedoms." The evening will include patriotic fanfare, heartfelt tributes, and special moments to spotlight local heroes.

Tickets are available now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0062A59E701EA3 or at http://myfmbankarena.com. For more information, visit www.nashvillekats.com. Join us as we honor our heroes and deliver a family fun, action packed game to remember.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.