Nashville Kats Playbook: Win Number Six Incoming

June 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







With Week 13 of the 2025 Arena Football One season upon us, the Nashville Kats are humming. Winners of two straight, this team controls its destiny as the 2025 playoff picture begins to take shape. A win this week could all but guarantee Nashville a playoff berth. We spoke with Head Coach Darren Arbet to discuss the team's Week 12 win and how they prepare for their upcoming battle with the Billings Outlaws. Interested in betting on Arena Football One action? Head over to Bettor Edge to learn more!

week 12 victory

The Kats won a hard-fought, back-and-forth game against the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 12. Leading the charge offensively for Nashville was Quarterback Tyler Kulka. Kulka, named the Week 12 Real American Beer MVP of the week, finished the game going 20 of 31 while throwing for 196 yards and five touchdowns. We asked Coach Arbet about Tyler's performance in the win. "He's been doing it all year. [He is a] smart young man. We're playing against Cedric Walker [in Week 13.] He is a master at disguising defenses. It will be good to see where Tyler is at."

Wide Receiver Jordon Gandy has quietly become one of the premier pass-catchers in Arena Football One. Entering Week 13 action, Gandy ranks among the top ten in the league in both receptions and receiving yards. The Kats have called on numerous receivers throughout the season, but Gandy has been a mainstay in the receiver room for Coach Arbet. We asked Arbet about Gandy's importance of this group of pass-catchers for Nashville. "[Gandy is] real important. He's the glue to that core. He's playing well. He's solid. He comes up big when we need him to."

The Kats offensive line continues to be successful in 2025. Entering Week 13 play, this group ranks among the top league-wide in sacks allowed. A consistent, clean pocket gives the offense time to operate and execute. Here is what Arbet had to say about his offensive line following the Week 12 win. "Those guys work hard, and yes, it's great to have those young men that give us an opportunity to win football games. They have been playing well."

After giving up some big plays in the first half, Nashville's defense settled down in the second half of the Week 12 win. Defensive Back Shaun Lewis hauled in a clutch interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter, sealing the game for the Kats. It was Lewis' eighth pick in 2025. Coach Arbet raved about Lewis and his playmaking this season. "Shaun has been playing great all year. Shaun works hard. He has been playing a step above for most of the season."

preparing for week 13 versus billings

As the focus shifts to Week 13 and the Billings Outlaws, Nashville has to prepare for a dangerous squad coached by Cedric Walker. Arbet and Walker are longtime friends and former colleagues in the Arena football game. With elite playmakers on offense for the Outlaws, Coach Arbet is working with his defense to try and contain Billings to the best of their abilities. We asked Arbet how the preparation has gone in practice this week. "I'm taking advice. You've got [Darius] Prince and Arthur Anderson. Malik [Henry] leading them at quarterback. He's an elite quarterback. I don't know if you can stop those guys. But you know, we have to try our hardest to contain them."

The Kats offense has been nearly unstoppable all year long. Billings' defense held Oregon to just seven points last week, and they will be looking for similar results this week against Nashville. Coach Arbet spoke highly of Coach Walker but knows the importance of this huge Week 13 contest. "I think we just have to figure it out. I have a ring because of Coach Walker. We had the number one defense that year because of him. We'll have to see what we can do."

Don't miss the action as Nashville takes on Billings this upcoming Monday night. Coverage of the game begins at 8:00 PM EST streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!







