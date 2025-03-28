Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Week 3

March 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Tritons got some well-earned time off after their Week 1 win. We talked with Coach Anderson to see how they attacked practice after their bye week.

New Salina Roster

The Tritons are hosting the Salina Liberty for the second time this season, but the team they saw in Week 1 is not the same team. Salina has made extensive roster moves, especially in the trenches. Coach Anderson stands by his team, though, and their ability to adapt.

"We watch very closely. We see the moves that are being made, and we prepare as such."

More to Prove

Since joining the league, the Tritons have been discredited by some. Whether it's because they're a newer organization, new to the league, or any other reason, Coach has spoken confidently that it does not affect his team. Even now, when some people have said that their season opener was a fluke, he welcomes the challenge.

"Everybody got that first game under their belt. We're ready to prove everybody wrong- that this wasn't a fluke."

Adjustments

The Tritons were not able to play their cleanest football in Week 1. Dropped interceptions, incompletions, and special teams issues reared their heads throughout the game. The Tritons were not able to put on a full display of what they can do, but considering a repeat matchup, it might be beneficial.

"We understand that we're going to see some new stuff, and we didn't really get to display a lot of stuff... We know Coach O'Neal would be able to dissect that film, so it was good that we didn't display a lot of stuff."

