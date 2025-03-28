March 28 Transactions Update
March 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We are entering into a busy weekend with three games across EvergreenNOW and VICE Sports. Here is the March 28, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 season.
Joe Powell Oregon DB
Miqueal Pillow-Smiley Oregon DL
Knoa Smith Oregon OL
Cortlind Mallory Oregon LB
Jerry Kinney Oregon WR
Todd Athey SW Kansas WR
Jackson Flowers SW Kansas DL
Sha-Ki Holiness Nashville DL
Tyler Kulka Nashville QB
The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.
Ezrah Thibodeax Nashville DL
Derrick Maxwell Nashville DB
The following players have been released by their respective teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.
Guillermo Surrano Corpus Christi QB
Joshua Reece Nashville WR
The following players have been suspended indefinitely by the league.
Dashaun Young SW Kansas WR
