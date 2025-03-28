March 28 Transactions Update

We are entering into a busy weekend with three games across EvergreenNOW and VICE Sports. Here is the March 28, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 season.

Joe Powell Oregon DB

Miqueal Pillow-Smiley Oregon DL

Knoa Smith Oregon OL

Cortlind Mallory Oregon LB

Jerry Kinney Oregon WR

Todd Athey SW Kansas WR

Jackson Flowers SW Kansas DL

Sha-Ki Holiness Nashville DL

Tyler Kulka Nashville QB

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.

Ezrah Thibodeax Nashville DL

Derrick Maxwell Nashville DB

The following players have been released by their respective teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Guillermo Surrano Corpus Christi QB

Joshua Reece Nashville WR

The following players have been suspended indefinitely by the league.

Dashaun Young SW Kansas WR

