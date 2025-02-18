Nardella Hits Milestone and Young Stars Shine in Loss: By the Numbers Presented by StoredTech

February 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - In the battle of the capital cities, the FireWolves got great performances from their faceoff team and young stars in the loss to the Black Bears.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS OTTAWA

18 Loose Balls By Joe Nardella

Nardella needed 17 loose balls to reach 500 career loose balls and he would end the game with 18 to hit an impressive milestone. The Cazenovia, NY native is currently first in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with a 66% faceoff win percentage. He won faceoffs cleanly to himself or got the ball out to his teammates as he gave the FireWolves opportunities to mount a comeback. 18 loose balls was 1 shy of his career high of 19 in a game and with the pace that Nardella is on it's likely he will set a new career high soon.

6 Points By Tye Kurtz

The first goal of the game came only 8 seconds in as Kurtz snagged a loose ball off the opening faceoff and scored in transition to give the FireWolves the early lead. He then served as the set-up man as he dished out 5 assists to his teammates. In his second NLL season, he has been a consistent offensive threat for Albany and has proved that he can be a dominant goal scorer or passer. This was an extra special game as he faced his brother Reed Kurtz, a defenseman on Ottawa, for the first time ever in their careers. Reed may have gotten the bragging rights, but there will be many more opportunities for Tye to get his revenge in the seasons to come.

3 Goals By Alex Simmons

One of the biggest bright spots for the FireWolves has been the play of Alex Simmons whose 59 points (23g, 36a) is 9th in the NLL in points. Against the Black Bears, he scored his fourth hat trick of the season with three great goals. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has continued to be one of the top scorers in the league with his exceptional shooting and dynamic playmaking. With Simmons playing at such a high level, Albany still has time to climb the standings with some wins as they head into the back part of this season.

The FireWolves return to action this Saturday, February 22 at MVP Arena against the Philadelphia Wings.

