Player Transactions

February 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tommy Burke from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one year agreement.

