Player Transactions
February 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tommy Burke from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one year agreement.
