Naples vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Andres Ferrin converted from the penalty spot for the first goal in FC Naples history with 13 minutes to go, earning the hosts a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC before a sellout crowd at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples' inaugural USL League One contest.

