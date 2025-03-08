Naples vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Andres Ferrin converted from the penalty spot for the first goal in FC Naples history with 13 minutes to go, earning the hosts a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC before a sellout crowd at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples' inaugural USL League One contest.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 8, 2025
- Westchester SC Earns First USL League One Point with a 1-1 Road Draw at Greenville Triumph - Westchester SC
- Stalemate in Season Opener as Triumph and Westchester Battle to 1-1 Draw - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- Single Game Tickets for FC Naples Now Available
- FC Naples Welcomes Chris Heckenberg for the 2025 Season
- FC Naples Announces the Signing of Kevin O'Connor
- FC Naples Welcomes Jayden Onen as Inaugural Player Signing
- Nearly 3,000 FC Naples Fans Are Expected to Select Their Season-Ticket Seats this September