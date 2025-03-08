Stalemate in Season Opener as Triumph and Westchester Battle to 1-1 Draw

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC earned a 1-1 draw against Westchester SC in the club's season opener on Saturday at Paladin Stadium. Greenville kicked off its seventh season at home against expansion side Westchester SC, playing their first-ever match in USL League One.

Match Review: https://www.greenvilletriumph.com/news/2025/03/08/stalemate-in-season-opener-as-triumph-and-westchester-battle-to-1-1-draw/

Highlights: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/player/_/id/

The visitors wasted no time making their presence felt, earning a penalty in the 12th minute when Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. went down in the box. Westchester grabbed the early advantage after Obregón netted the attempt, but their lead was brief. The Triumph responded in kind, winning a penalty of their own in the 29th minute, which Sebastian Velasquez confidently converted to bring the match level at 1-1 before halftime.

The second half saw moments of brilliance from Greenville, including a near-goal from Ben Zakowski and Chapa Herrera, but they couldn't break through Westchester's back line with a strong wind in their faces. Early season fatigue settled in late, and both sides struggled to maintain attacking momentum. Despite a valiant effort, the Triumph were unable to find a winner, resulting in a hard-fought draw to start the season.

"It's not the result we wanted, but we showed some good things," said team captain Brandon Fricke. "We're glad to get the point in our first game, and we've got some things to work on ahead of our match Wednesday."

The Greenville Triumph will be back in action on Wednesday, March 12, facing off against rivals Union Omaha. Fans can secure their tickets now to support the team in this key early-season matchup.

