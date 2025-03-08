Westchester SC Earns First USL League One Point with a 1-1 Road Draw at Greenville Triumph

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Westchester SC officially arrived in USL League One on Saturday, earning a hard fought 1-1 road draw against Greenville Triumph SC at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, SC. WSC wasted no time making their presence felt, earning a penalty in the 12th minute when Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. went down in the box. Westchester grabbed the early advantage after Obregón netted the attempt for the club's historic first goal, but their lead was brief. The Triumph responded in kind, winning a penalty of their own in the 29th minute, which Sebastian Velasquez confidently converted to bring the match level at 1-1 before halftime.

The second half saw moments of brilliance from both sides, with WSC keeper Dane Jacomen beating back a near-goal from Ben Zakowski and Chapa Herrera, and both sides struggled to maintain attacking momentum in harsh, windy conditions.

WSC will next be in USL League One action on Saturday March 29th when they visit Texoma FC in Sherman, TX, the second of three road matches to open their inaugural season, before their home opener on Sunday, April 27th against Rhode Island FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.