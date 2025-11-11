Napheesa Collier Joins the 50/40/90 Club: WNBA Milestones Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Rare air for Napheesa Collier

Phee joined the 50/40/90 club in 2025, becoming just the second player in league history to hit those marks alongside Elena Delle Donne (2019).

