Napheesa Collier Joins the 50/40/90 Club: WNBA Milestones Week
Published on November 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Rare air for Napheesa Collier
Phee joined the 50/40/90 club in 2025, becoming just the second player in league history to hit those marks alongside Elena Delle Donne (2019).
