Nailers Begin Search for Next Head Coach

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have elected not to renew head coach Mike Bavis' contract, and he will not be returning for the 2020-21 season.

The search for the 19th head coach in team history begins immediately.

"We would like to thank Mike for the work he did for our organization, and we wish him the best as he moves forward," said Nailers Governor Don Rigby. "We remain committed to putting a winning team on the ice, and believe it is in the best interest of the team to move in a different direction for the 2020-21 season."

Bavis served as head coach of the Nailers for two seasons. During that time, the team posted a 55-61-15 record and failed to reach the playoffs.

