A Message from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This past season was our 10th Anniversary season, and while it ended earlier than expected, it was a big step forward to continuing to play this great game in the Upstate for years to come. We will return for the 2020-21 season hungry for the Kelly Cup, with unfinished business on our minds.

This past season was a big step forward on the ice. Becoming a playoff contender this season was massive progress, and only bigger and better is ahead for our team. We want to be South Division contenders on a yearly basis, and will not rest until we reach that goal.

It was also a big step forward off the ice for our organization. We committed to the Upstate community and as a team, served over 1,200 hours all around the Upstate. We visited hospitals, donated toys to the less fortunate, participated in food drives, served food to the less fortunate, visited schools and put smiles on the faces of people all throughout the area in the process. We cannot exist without you, and it is our pleasure to continue to be a part of this community.

Be on the lookout for great new content in the offseason, including the "Down the Rabbit Hole" podcast, now available on Spotify, and very soon on Apple Podcasts. New episodes are released every Thursday at noon.

If you are financially able, please continue to patronize our great sponsors. A full list of our sponsors can be found here.

It will be October before you know it. Until then, we will be continuing to prepare for the best season yet here in Greenville. We hope you remain safe and healthy, and once this is all over, we'll see you at the Well.

