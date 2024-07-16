NAHL Releases 2024 Showcase Schedule

July 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The North American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2024 Showcase, hosted by the National Sports Center's Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 35 teams in the NAHL will play three games outside of their division, in front of over 300 collegiate scouts and coaches.

The New Jersey Titans will begin the 2024 NAHL Showcase as the home team, hosting the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 2:45pm on Wednesday, September 25th. It will be the first meeting between the teams since September 18th, 2019, a 2-1 win for the Titans, and will be the 10th contest between the teams. Fairbanks finished in 6th place last year in the Midwest Division.

Then, the Titans will face a stiff test as they host the Lone Star Brahmas, the defending Robertson Cup Champions, on Thursday, September 26th, at 4:00pm. It is the second season in a row that New Jersey will see the previous season's champion, after skating against Oklahoma last season. It will be the second meeting between Lone Star and New Jersey. In their previous match up on September 20th, 2017, both teams' goaltenders pitched a shutout before the Titans won in a shootout.

Finally, New Jersey will wrap up their showcase in a rematch of the 2022 Robertson Cup Championship as they face the Anchorage Wolverines for the first time in regular season play on Friday, September 27th, at 10:00am. Anchorage won the Midwest Division last season, advancing to the Robertson Cup Semifinals before being swept by Lone Star. In the only other meeting between the teams, New Jersey shut out Anchorage 3-0 to win the Robertson Cup in 2022.

