2024/25 NAHL Showcase Schedule Announced

July 16, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros 14th regular season will begin kick-off at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN, with three games over four days. All 35 North American Hockey League teams will assemble in Blaine for four days of hockey in front of NCAA and professional scouts from September 25-28. In a bit of a scheduling quirk the Tauros, will start their season with a regular season game against a team that doesn't play in the NAHL, the United States National Team Development Program's u17s (USNTDP).

In the past games against USNTDP at the NAHL Showcase have been exhibitions, however starting this season they will count as regular season games for the NAHL team. The Tauros will face USNTDP on the opening night of the Showcase at 7:15 p.m. The Tauros have never faced USNTDP before.

From there it will be a quick turnaround with the Tauros playing the El Paso Rhinos at a 1:00 p.m. the following afternoon. As with USNTDP, this will be the first time that the Tauros face El Paso. The Tauros will have plenty of time to recuperate from the first two games as they have Friday off.

Historically, teams played four games over the four day event, however this season the number has been reduced to give every team an off day to help players put their best foot forward in front of the over 300 scouts whom will attend.

The Tauros will close the NAHL Showcase on Saturday, September 28, against the Springfield Jr. Blues at 3:30 p.m. This will be the Tauros first meeting with Springfield since the 2019 Showcase. The Tauros won that game 3-2 with goals from Sam Skinner, Braeden Bartoo, and Ville Immonen supporting 32 saves from Ben Garrity.

All 59 regular season games including the NAHL Showcase games will be webcast on NAHLtv.com with free audio streams on Tauros socials and in the Tauros hockey mobile app. For more Tauros news and notes check back to gotauros.com all summer long.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.