MWL Madness: Vote for the Best All-Time Team in Midwest League History

April 6, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The 16 ballclubs in the Class-A Midwest League today announced MWL Madness pitting the all-time greatest players from each franchise against one another in a celebration of the league's history.

"It is disappointing our Midwest League season will not start this week but certainly understandable," said Midwest League president Richard A. Nussbaum II. "As we all navigate new realities, our League has come together to give our fans the opportunity to celebrate Spring and the Baseball Seasons by looking back at the best of the best.

"As you examine the greatest players and teams in Midwest League history, it will give us all something exciting to do while we wait for the gates to open at our ballparks - and they will someday as soon as possible."

First round voting of MWL Madness will take place until Friday, April 10, with the Elite Eight running from April 14-17, the Final Four running April 21-24, and the Championship decided during April 28-May 1.

First-round matchups in the George Spelius Region, comprising Western Division teams, sees Beloit battle Clinton, Kane County challenge Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities play Peoria, and Wisconsin meet Burlington.

In the Dick Nussbaum Region, featuring the Eastern Division teams, Lansing faces off with West Michigan, Bowling Green takes on Fort Wayne, Dayton duels with Great Lakes, and Lake County matches up with South Bend.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.