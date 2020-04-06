Captains Support COVID-19 Relief with United Way Ticket Package

(Eastlake, OH) - In an effort to support COVID-19 relief efforts, the Lake County Captains are proud to announce a new ticket package in partnership with the United Way of Lake County (UWLC). Proceeds from the package will support the UWLC's Lake County Relief Fund, which benefits food pantries, in-home grocery delivery for seniors, the Lake County Free Clinic and more.

Included with each $20 United Way Ticket Package purchase is a $5 donation to the UWLC Lake County Relief Fund, four (4) tickets to any 2020 Captains home game, four (4) ice cream vouchers, one (1) Skipper foam head, one (1) Captains autograph book and one (1) mystery bobblehead.

"We know this crisis is challenging for our entire community and we're so proud of the work being done by our partners at the United Way of Lake County," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "Their efforts are crucial to supporting Lake County residents in need and we want to help in any way we can, while giving our fans something to look forward to when baseball returns."

Fans can donate to the UWLC at uwlc.org and they can learn more about the UWLC's Lake County Relief Fund by visiting uwlc.org/lake-county-relief-fund.

The Captains' front office staff is currently working remotely, but staff members can all be reached via email. A full staff directory can be found here. Fans with general questions can also email info@captainsbaseball.com.

